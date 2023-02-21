The city of Hutchinson has declared a snow emergency for overnight tonight — Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Wednesday, Feb. 22 — from midnight to 7 a.m. Both nights no parking is allowed on streets and alleyways during this time. Some areas of the city have signed parking restrictions that will remain in effect during a snow emergency.
During a snow emergency, police officers are authorized to have motor vehicles removed at the owner's expense. For more information, call the snow emergency phone line at 320-234-5699.