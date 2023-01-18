Hutchinson Fire Chief Mike Schumann and Hutchinson Utilities director of natural gas John Webster made pleas for help to Hutchinson residents at the City Council meeting this past week.
With an unusual amount of snow for January, hydrants lay buried across the city, and generally hard to reach in case of fire emergencies. Schumann asked for help clearing a 3-foot path around hydrants, and a 3-foot path to the road.
“People assume that somebody else is cleaning them, or the city is cleaning them,” he said. “That’s not the case.”
He said it was the responsibility of property owners with a hydrant on their property to clean the area around hydrants, but also asked for neighbors to keep an eye out and help.
“Each hydrant in the city protects a neighborhood,” Schumann said. “Look around your community. Look across the street. You never know — that hydrant might be on somebody’s property that maybe they’re not very mobile, or able to get it cleaned out. And somebody needs to go take care of it. I guess that’s my ask: That everybody looks out.”
Some hydrants are buried, with only the fiberglass marker visible.
“Part of it is just this crazy amount of snowfall,” Schumann said. “And, unfortunately, it gets pushed where the hydrants are, to the curb edge, so it does make it a little problematic. But people need to understand that it’s the residents who have it on their property who need to take care of it.”
Webster then asked for residents to keep in mind frozen gas regulators will result in a loss of gas to heat homes. Similarly, if a regulator freezes up while open, the heat will not be able to be turned off.
“Both of them are bad,” he said.
To stay ahead of any such problems, he asked homeowners to clean ice and snow from regulators. The meters, he said, are not “as big of a deal.” However, what is a big deal are sheets of ice above the regulators, hanging from the rooftops. Such sheets can break free and cause serious damage, resulting in gas blowing into the air.
“It’s the big chunks of ice that really scare us. It will destroy the meter,” Webster said. “It will destroy the regulator. It will break the piping right off your house. And then you have gas blowing and the potential is there for bad things to happen.”
Residents who have questions are welcome to call Hutchinson Utilities, he said, and ask for him by name.
“We’ll come out and assist you, or help you in some way to take care of a very dangerous problem,” Webster said.
Similarly, if a meter is frozen, he said to call day or night, even on weekend, to have it taken care of with no charge.