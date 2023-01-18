Adopt a hydrant

In 2019, Mayor Gary Forcer was spotted practicing what he preached as he cleared snow around a hydrant on Michigan Street Northeast. Hutchinson Fire Chief Mike Schumann asks residents to clear a three-foot-wide path all the way to the street. If there is a sidewalk near the hydrant, a path should be cleared to that as well.

 File photo

Hutchinson Fire Chief Mike Schumann and Hutchinson Utilities director of natural gas John Webster made pleas for help to Hutchinson residents at the City Council meeting this past week.

With an unusual amount of snow for January, hydrants lay buried across the city, and generally hard to reach in case of fire emergencies. Schumann asked for help clearing a 3-foot path around hydrants, and a 3-foot path to the road.

