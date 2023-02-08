The Crow River Sno Pros snowmobile club is having a banner season.
With the McLeod County area receiving approximately 20 inches of snow in December and more than 22 inches in January, according to the National Weather Service, snowmobilers have been anxious to hit the trails — many of which are maintained by the Sno Pros, a regional snowmobile club that boasts members throughout the region.
And those member numbers are skyrocketing this season, according to club treasurer Wendy Wosmek. That’s a good thing, as the $20 annual memberships help finance the club’s trail grooming efforts.
“We groom 150 miles of trail, most of which is grant-in-aid with cooperation of local land owners,” club president Brian Andersen said.
The Sno Pros, founded in 1986, maintain trails including the Luce Line from Cosmos to Winsted, and the Dakota Rail from Hutchinson to Lester Prairie.
Most of the heavy grooming is done with a PistenBully tractor or a tracked John Deere 7330 Premium tractor, towing hydraulic snow grooming drags that are near 20 feet long.
“People complain about cold and snow. I like snow!” Rick Deckert, who routinely runs grooming operations in the south half of McLeod County, said on the Sno Pros Facebook page.
Deckert prefers to run his route at night, when the snow sets up on the trail and isn’t sticking to his equipment because of direct sun.
Andersen says the club works closely with the Brownton Polar Bears at the beginning of the snowmobiling season to install trail markers and prepare right-of-way from land owners and remove the markers before spring field work.
“Working with land owners is critical,” Andersen said. “Without them we would not have a trail system. Littering and trespassing can ruin this for snowmobilers.”