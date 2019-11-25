If you're a retiree who relies on Social Security income, McLeod County is a good place to live according to a fifth annual study by SmartAsset.com.
The study, which analyzes Social Security income, cost of living data and taxes across all counties in the U.S., found McLeod County is ranked No. 9 for Minnesota counties where Social Security income stretches the furthest.
Other top-10 counties were Lake, Kandiyohi, Cook, Le Sueur, Koochiching, Douglas, Freeborn, Aitkin and Crow Wing.
Visit tinyurl.com/v3tlr8v for complete study results, methodology and an interactive map.