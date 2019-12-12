Sofie Fennell was the winner of the 2019 American Legion Hutchinson Post 96 Oratorical Contest.
The Hutchinson High School senior won the contest Dec. 11. She earned first place and was awarded a plaque and $500 cash for her outstanding presentation. She will advance to the Legion’s Third District contest and compete against winners from other Minnesota communities.
Each contestant delivered a prepared oration as well as a speech about a randomly assigned constitutional topic. Contestant’s are given 8-10 minutes to speak on several constitutional amendments. Judges from the Hutchinson Toastermasters tabulated the scores based on speaking ability, topic, time and material knowledge.
Other Hutchinson High School students were also awarded plaques and prizes. Livia Withers earned second place and $300, and Cecilia Schmitz came in third and was awarded $200.
According to Commander Tim Burley of the American Legion Hutchinson Post 96, this is the first time in many years the event has taken place in Hutchinson. It received “great support by the staff and students and some incredible presentations (were given) by these students,” he wrote in an email.
Since 1938, the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program has encouraged the nation’s high school students to study the U.S. Constitution and to hone their public speaking skills.
For more information, call Burley at 320-292-9947.
— Kay Johnson