The sanctuary at New Journey UCC Church in Hutchinson will not ring with the youthful international voices of Songs of Hope participants this summer.
It was announced Thursday on Facebook, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Songs of Hope is not happening this summer. The last time there was a summer without Songs of Hope was 1993 — 27 years ago.
"This was a very hard decision for us," said Tom Surprenant, program director, in a press release. "On the wall in our office is a white board with a long list of the ComeBack Kids (past participants) who were planning to come this summer. There was also a growing list of new kids from countries around the world. We had clung to hope, but finally had to face the reality that Songs of Hope cannot happen this summer."
Songs of Hope intends to return in 2021. For more information, visit soundsofhope.org or visit its Facebook page at Songs of Hope -- More Than A Camp.