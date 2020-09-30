If you're an artist or arts organization, the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council has new grant opportunities available.
The first is for organizations dealing with disruptions from COVID-19. This special grant program provides up to $1,000, with no match requirements, to aid arts organizations in the SMAC 18-county region with equipment or technology that will allow them to provide virtual events and programming. Applicants are also allowed to use the money to participate in "go-virtual" training or consultations. One such training opportunity will be provided statewide through the Forum of Regional Arts Councils and led by Open Voices. Watch for more information about this event.
Application deadlines are the first of the month for October, November and December, or until funding runs out.
Also new from SMAC is an Artist Equity grant program.
It provides committed funding to aid Black, indigenous, Latinx, and other artists of color with projects that will advance their skills and artistic careers. According to the art council's September newsletter, "SMAC acknowledges that systems currently in place have historically marginalized and underserved indigenous people of the Americas and communities of color. We are committed to closing access gaps in the arts, breaking down barriers, and building bridges across communities."
This grant is available to artists at any stage of their career. All arts disciplines are accepted.
Projects may include but are not limited to:
- creation of cultural or traditional art
- purchase of supplies necessary to complete a body of work
- compensated time for work on a specific body of work
- day care costs while working on a specific body of work
- one-on-one study with a mentor
- attendance at workshops or conferences for professional or artistic development
- rental of facilities for presenting work or for studio space
- research
- portfolio production
- framing
- recording and editing, or other costs related to publishing
Application deadlines are ongoing through May 1 or until funding for the year has been depleted. Applications received by the first of the month will be reviewed and acted on by the end of that month.
SMAC is joining with other Minnesota arts organizations to promote another new program — a statewide call for Artists Respond: Combating Social Isolation.
Project support of $500 is available for artists to help people in their communities connect with one another while staying safe and healthy. This open call has a rolling deadline for artists with creative ideas. This opportunity is supported by the Kresge Foundation and the Blandin Foundation. For more information or to apply, visit springboardforthearts.org/artists-respond/.
NEED HELP WITH GRANT WRITING?
Register for the grant writing webinar noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. It's free and you can register at conta.cc/2FZQn3a.
SMAC grants administrator Caroline Koska is also available to meet with you by phone or web conference to answer your questions on grant eligibility and using the application system, or to review a draft of your application. To schedule a meeting, visit calendly.com/carolinekoska-smac.
Lisa Bergh, executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, is a local resource. She has secured grants as an artist and art center director. She can be called at 320-587-7278.
For more information about SMAC's new grant programs, visit swmnarts.org, call 800-622-5284, or email info@swmnarts.org. For more information about the Artist Equity grant program, watch the webinar at youtu.be/zg-IZQ0gQzc.