Money has a way of attracting people. Free money is even better.
Whether they were there for themselves or representing an organization, 22 people turned out for the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council grant information session Thursday evening at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.
According to presenter Caroline Koska, SMAC financial and grants administrator, it was the largest turnout of the three sessions, with three people attending the Oct. 30 session in Windom.
During her two-hour presentation, Koska reviewed the grants for arts organizations, grants for schools, grants for youth and grants for artists. She also took questions from the audience as well as walked attendees through the online grant application process.
In case you’re wondering how much money SMAC gives out, Koska said lately an average of $550,000 in grants have been awarded per year.
I attended the workshop for two reasons: I was covering it for the Leader, and I was curious what grants are available for artists. You never know when I may get ambitious and tackle a book project. Justin Beck, a photographer, attended the information session at the recommendation of Lisa Bergh, executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.
“I reached out to see what it would take to show my photography at the art center,” he said. “It was very informative and it’s nice to know that there are these grant-writing organizations out there to help support local arts.”
Like Beck, Jean Ostrom thought it was informative, too.
“They explained well the grants available and the application process,” she said. “I also found it really interesting to see the variety of artists and/or arts groups in the area.”
Robin Kashuba attended on behalf of Historic Hutchinson, the local preservation group, and for herself to find out what might be available for writers.
“I did find the workshop beneficial,” she said. “I feel I have a better understanding of what grants are available for groups and me as an individual.”
SMAC grant recipient actor Kurt Schulz was there, too.
“I attended because I want to apply for another Established Career Artist Grant,” he said. “It’s important to find out new information and be reminded of what I already knew or thought I did. It’s always good to stay in contact with SMAC.”
Schulz also enjoyed seeing other artists at the workshop to find out what they are doing.
“It was beneficial with good conservation afterward,” he said.
GRANT RECIPIENTS
The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council was established in 1974 as part of a statewide system of 11 regional arts councils. It is committed to promoting and encouraging the development of the arts in the 18 counties of southwest Minnesota, including McLeod and Meeker counties. It serves as a source of funds and technical services, which enable local organizations, education institutions and individuals to sponsor and/or create and promote the arts in their communities. All of the funding from SMAC is focused on art and arts access for rural communities.
When it comes to grant awards, Hutchinson is head and shoulders above any other town in McLeod County. Since 2010, Glencoe has received four grants, Hutchinson 88 grants, Lester Prairie five grants and Winsted 14 grants.
So who benefits? We all do, as well as the people who step up to participate in arts organizations.
Locally, recipients of SMAC grants include RiverSong Music Festival, the Minnesota Pottery Festival, Crow River Singers, the Hutchinson Theatre Company, Hutchinson Center for the Arts, Historic Hutchinson, Hutchinson Photography Club, Crow River Youth Choir, Hutchinson High School and New Century Academy.
GRANTS, GRANTS AND MORE GRANTS
So what kinds of things does SMAC fund? Crow River Youth Choir received an Art Project Grant of $2,470 to present a public concert, pay for rental space and equipment, advertising and programs, choir supplies, guest musician fees and honorariums.
It awarded an Arts in Schools Grant of $2,798 to New Century Academy to bring in artist Monica Villars to work with students on western papermaking and book arts.
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts received an Arts Project Grant of $2,000 to aid in its 2020 Visual Arts Exhibition Series. The money will go toward artist stipends, exhibit installations, receptions and marketing for five professional exhibits featuring seven Minnesota artists and two community showcase exhibits.
Glencoe actor Kurt Schulz received an Established Career Artist Grant of $5,000. He used the money to help create a website and pay for acting lessons —activities to advance his career.
HELP IS AVAILABLE
So how does it work? Grant information and applications are available on the SMAC website at swmnarts.org.
Koska can be reached via email or by phone to help answer questions, and she’ll review your grant application, time permitting, before the deadline. SMAC hours are 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the phone number is 800-622-5284.
Bergh at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts is an accomplished grant writer. She recently received a $7,000 Established Artist Grant as well as authored the grants for the art center. She’s available to help, too. Art center hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday, and the phone number is 320-587-7278.