What do chocolate and electric vehicles have in common? Nothing other than the two are partnering for the Meeker Cooperative Electric Vehicle Experience during the Litchfield Downtown Council’s Spring Chocolate Festival 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Central Park in the heart of the downtown Litchfield.
This first-time event offers an opportunity to learn all about all-electric and hybrid vehicles while enjoying a side of chocolate via downtown businesses.
According to Steve Kosbab, manager of member and energy services at Meeker Cooperative, the purpose of the Electric Vehicle Experience is to bring more awareness to electric vehicles and charging stations.
“We’re estimating we’re going to have a half a dozen on display,” he said.
Among the featured vehicles will be Meeker Cooperative’s Chevy Bolt, which is a 100% battery electric vehicle and gets more than 100 miles-per-gallon equivalent, and a Chrysler Pacifica hybrid-electric vehicle, which means it can operate on an electric charge or fuel.
While there won’t be any driving opportunities, the cars will be fired up and people can sit in them and ask questions. Kosbab said it will be similar to the Litchfield American Legion’s summer car shows where owners can bring their vehicles to show and talk about them. This means if you’re an all-battery electric or a hybrid vehicle owner, you’re invited to come to this event and share your car and talk about your experience with the vehicle.
Joining the event are local dealerships — Davis Motors, Holt Motors and Litchfield Chrysler. Meeker Cooperative will also have people to talk about the expansion of fiber broadband and answer questions. Joining them will be the city of Litchfield, which will have folks on hand to talk about the electric vehicle charging stations available in the city.
The Electric Vehicle Experience partners the Litchfield Downtown Council, the city of Litchfield and Meeker Cooperative to promote downtown, electric vehicles and charging stations in outstate Minnesota.
BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE
According to Darlene Kotelnicki, a member of the Litchfield Downtown Council, the group was looking for some type of spring event. In the fall, they do Harvest Madness. Looking for inspiration, Kotelnicki was surfing the social media site Facebook when she came across a spring chocolate festival.
“We thought that’s kind of cute,” she said. “We’ve got restaurants that can have chocolate desserts. We have chocolate drinks. Sweet Escape has chocolate. Country Village has chocolate and hot chocolate mixes.”
The idea caught on, so it’s happening in conjunction with the electric car event. The Spring Chocolate Festival is open to any downtown business that has chocolate or wants to participate with chocolate. A couple businesses plan to set up tables outdoors for cupcake decorating.
In addition, several new property owners are participating. Air-Pro owner Jesse Narr at 229 N. Sibley Ave., sells and services residential and commercial HVAC units, and will retail different types of fireplaces.
“He’s working on the building right now,” Kotelnicki said. “He’s getting the inside done.”
The chocolate celebration will also serve as an opportunity to see some of the other activity in Litchfield’s downtown, including the former Pizza Ranch site at 201 N. Sibley Ave., which owner Brennan Rosenow is turning in to a microbrewery.
Meanwhile, at 129 N. Sibley Ave., entrepreneur Stephanie Rech, and her husband, Scott, are constructing two upstairs apartments, and have some ideas for the main floor.
“Some of these people will be out on the street talking about their buildings,” Kotelnicki said. “That’s going to be kind of neat. We’ll get a little interest in that.”
Interested in learning what else is happening in downtown Litchfield? The Litchfield Downtown Council will have a table at the Electric Experience on May 12.
“We’ll talk about our summer music program and we’ll have a listing of all the Spring Chocolate Festival participants,” Kotelnicki said. “We’ve had a lot of interest in our events. We did a Easter egg hunt that was wildly successful. We had 400 to 500 kids.”
Later this month, it will be a little easier to rest your feet and watch the world go by. Thanks to the Heritage Preservation Commission and Litchfield Downtown Council, nine new benches will be installed along Sibley Avenue, with two additional benches placed along Second and Third streets for people to sit on while they wait for the bus.
“They were made locally and the back of each one has a different theme — history of agriculture, entertainment, health care and so on,” Kotelnicki said. “We’re going to do a Bench Walk.”
The alley between Sweet Escape and the American Legion has also been transformed with little children’s chairs and an adult bench, so people have a place to eat ice cream. On the Legion side, there are red, white and blue benches for veterans. At press time, there was no name for this new streetscape addition. Maybe a Submit-a-Name contest?
If you’re booking summer activities, plan to head to downtown Litchfield for its Thursday night outdoor concert series in Central Park. It kicks off Thursday, June 9, with a performance by the Everett Smithson Band and the Watercade Brat Feed. This all-ages event features music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening outdoors.
The outdoor concert series will end on a high note Thursday, Aug. 25, with a Pet Walk at 5:30 p.m. followed by pizza in the park and live music.
“Fairbault has been doing a pet walk for 86 years,” she said. “They even have horses and cows.”
Next on the Litchfield Downtown Council’s agenda is a new strategic plan.
“We did a downtown assessment and three-year plan,” Kotelnicki said. “We’re at the end of it. We have one more alley on the west side of the street to do something there. We will have a lot this summer.”