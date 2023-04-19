It's time for spring cleaning. The city of Hutchinson's special white goods, hard goods and electronics pick up is Saturday, April 22. The best part — no appointments required and it's free.
For more information, call West Central Sanitation at 800-246-7630 with questions regarding acceptable items. Commercial properties do not qualify for this pick-up event.
Items should be curbside by 6 a.m. Saturday. This is the first of two citywide clean-up dates. The second is Saturday, Sept. 30.
Only two items will be accepted at pick-up time. This is for residential refuse customers only. No appointment is needed. Each household is allowed to put out two items. Appliances, electronics, furniture and so on is accepted. This is a free service.