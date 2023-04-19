Curbside pickup is April 22

It’s time for spring cleaning. The city of Hutchinson’s special white goods, hard goods and electronics pick up is Saturday, April 22. The best part — no appointments required and it’s free. For more information, call West Central Sanitation at 800-246-7630.

 File photo

It's time for spring cleaning. The city of Hutchinson's special white goods, hard goods and electronics pick up is Saturday, April 22. The best part — no appointments required and it's free.

For more information, call West Central Sanitation at 800-246-7630 with questions regarding acceptable items. Commercial properties do not qualify for this pick-up event.

