Just hours before the first volleyball matches of the 2020 Minnesota State High School League season were set to be played, new planning guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health allows spectators to attend indoor events.
Previously, MSHSL-sponsored sports such as volleyball and girls swimming and diving were not allowed to host spectators.
The new guidance, released Oct. 8, is:
- Each team/group at an indoor event is allowed up to a total allocation of two spectators per participant. Consistent with other Stay Safe guidance, spectators must be separated by at least 6 feet between households/spectator groups, and event spaces can’t exceed 25 percent of total capacity.
- For indoor events where 12 feet can’t be maintained between participants and spectators, participants must be included in the total capacity count. If spectators and participants can be clearly separated by at least 12 feet, then participants do not need to be included in the total capacity count.
- No venue may exceed a capacity of 250 spectators.
- In some situations, small venues may only allow for an allocation of one spectator or less per participant, depending on the size of the venue. Spectators are only allowed at official competitions or events.
Guidance also states school districts and charter schools must require advanced reservations and/or ticketing (such as online, app-based, email, will-call). Walk-ins or impromptu purchases will not be allowed.
Spectators' names, phone number, and/or email must be collected as part of the reservation so that quick notification can be done if an individual develops COVID-19.
John Millea of the MSHSL acknowledged the new guidelines go into effect with Oct. 8 events.
Hutchinson High School Activities Director Thayne Johnson said he was "a little bit surprised" by the change, but glad.
Johnson said that while it may take a week or two to implement, the Wright County Conference East plan for volleyball is to sell season passes to the families that can be used for the entire season at both home and away matches.