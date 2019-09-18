Hutchinson’s speech team is ready to sink its teeth in when its season starts this November.
“We’ll try some new things this year,” said coach Jason Olson. “Through the generosity of our booster club, we are even going to be attending a national tournament in Chicago in November, so we’re going to try and compete against the big dogs and see how it goes.”
In speech team — once known as forensics in Minnesota — students compete in categories such as dramatic interpretation, informative speaking and original oratory. In the 2013-14 school year, only two Hutchinson High School students participated, prompting the school to help promote the program when Olson, a new teacher, was brought on as coach. Eighteen students signed up for the program in the 2014-15 school year.
“Right now we are between the 15-20 mark,” Olson said. “That’s nice. The good news is we are keeping at that level, we are being consistent. But we’d like to continue to grow.”
Last year, the team left its mark at state when Landon Butler, a junior this year, competed in prose with an emotional performance of “Only Child” by Rhiannon Navin.
“We’d like to have more than one (at state) in the future,” Olson said. “Our hope would be if we can up the level of difficulty, maybe that will also up the level of our students. The students of Hutchinson do rise to the occasion usually. We are in a tough section, so that’s kind of what you have to do.”
The team will also take part in a national qualifier tournament this year.
“We are trying to up the level of difficulty a little bit and bring more prestige,” Olson said. “Steel sharpens steel, so we have to go where the competition is.”