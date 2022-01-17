The impact of global supply issues amidst the COVID-19 pandemic was felt at the Hutchinson City Council meeting this past week as members weighed the future of two city projects: renovations to Burich Arena and the construction of a proposed splash pad along Third Avenue Northwest.
The project to renovate Burich Arena started as one to replace the original 1977 roof of the hockey and skating arena. But during inspections, city staff and consultants found the cement block walls and steel wall sheeting were deficient. The project was expanded to include options to prevent further moisture infiltration and damage. Moisture has not only created problems in the roof insulation but extended to the sidewalls. The work, originally conceived of in 2012, was delayed due to other projects such as the aquatic center.
In November, the project was estimated to cost $1.68 million, but including the low bids for construction and masonry, all alternate work packages, contingency costs and fees, the price tag reviewed this past week by the City Council came to about $2.54 million. The increase was largely attributed to growing material prices.
"Steel, aluminum, copper, for example, have gone well over a 100% increase since the pandemic started," said Pete Filippi of Contegrity, the project's construction manager. "And overall construction projects, the last one I read was about 24% (higher) across the board."
Mayor Gary Forcier suggested the city was lucky to have received so much certainty with the bids.
"I'm surprised they even locked in a price for you for the steel," he said. "That's unusual. Everything I've been dealing with, they say, 'I'll give you the price when you get delivery.'"
Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich said the reality of the project cost was that the city likely wouldn't be able to also tackle the planned splash pad as early as hoped. The city is also constructing a new police facility.
"If you approve this bid, I think staff’s intention would be that we continue moving forward with the planning on the splash pad, but we would have to push that start date back," he said.
At a meeting late December, a construction date of summer 2022 or spring 2023 for the splash pad was mentioned. How long it may be delayed is unknown, and changes to the market, offerings of private donations, and the status of other projects could potentially bring the timeline either direction. The city may also need to tackle renovations to Burich Arena's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Marv Haugen, facilities manager for the Hutchinson Parks and Recreation Department, told the council the arena has never been busier.
The police facility, splash pad and Burich Arena project have a total estimated price tag of roughly $6 million. Hutchinson has about $7.3 million in funds through various sources, but the council had to weigh further concerns at the meeting.
"If we're being honest, we have the funds to do everything," Jaunich said. "(Finance director Andy Reid) and my concern is, you do that at a detriment to your bond rating. ... Which doesn't just affect a project. It really affects all of our projects."
If the city's on-hand funds appear to be too low, that could be considered a liability and result in a lower bond rating. The city's bond rating is factored into the interest and overall cost of using bonds to tackle major work.
"All of our roadway projects will be more expensive as a result," Reid said.
Forcier said he was in favor of finishing the arena project and waiting to tackle the splash pad.
"I think we need to take care of what we have," he said. "The arena is there. Let's maintain it."
Council Member Mary Christensen said she agreed.
"We’ve kind of put this off for awhile, and we’ve had these issues for a long time and they’re not going to get any better," she said. "I’m disappointed that we can’t do the splash pad as soon as we would like, but I understand that, and we need to keep our rating good.”
The bids for work at Burich Arena were approved unanimously.