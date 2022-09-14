There is no Friday the 13th this October, with the date falling on a Thursday, but fans of the calendar’s most ghoulish month still have a big number 13 to look forward to as the Spooky Sprint returns to Hutchinson for its 13th year.
Registration for the Saturday, Oct. 29, event has opened at spookysprint.org. A link for prospective volunteers can also be found on the website.
The event, which is sponsored by numerous local businesses and organizations, is a 5-kilometer family fun run and walk, and includes a half-mile kids dash, as well. Participants show up in all manner of haunting or inspirational costumes, or in their running gear, and follow a route that starts at Library Square, extends north over the Crow River, loops around Gopher Campfire Wildlife Sanctuary, and returns downtown.
Proceeds from Spooky Sprint support the Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Middle School REACH programs and its scholarships. REACH — which represents relationships, education, accountability, character and hard work — was formed to offer students academic, social and emotional support. It’s a voluntary intervention program with a team of educators and mental health/chemical health support. The program helps students develop skills necessary to become successful adults.
REACH students volunteer at the event, and then seek to give back with volunteer projects and other events such as an annual outreach dinner in December.
The Spooky Sprint community has given hope to 39 REACH students who pursued their dreams of furthering their education and received the REACH Gives scholarship,” said REACH Director Chad Harlander. “We hope to see you, your families, and teams come out for a morning of fun, family and community.”
Kids Dash registration is $12 through Thursday, Sept. 15, and $15 after. Registration for the 5K is $30 through Thursday, and $40 after. Participants are advised to sign up before the end of the day on Saturday, Oct. 15, to be guaranteed a T-shirt or medal on race day. The Kids Dash fee covers the medal, post-race snack and a goody bag. The 5K fee covers a T-shirt, race number, chip timing, post-race snacks and a goody bag.
Race day packet pickup time is 8-9 a.m. Oct. 29. The Kids Dash starts at 9:15 a.m. The 5K begins at 9:30 a.m. Both races begin and end at First Avenue Southeast, next to Library Square in Hutchinson.