Year 13 of the Spooky Sprint was as popular as ever.
Nearly 600 participants joined the event in Hutchinson, which included a half-mile kids dash and a 5-kilometer family fun run and walk.
“It was a beautiful morning where our community came out in full force,” said Chad Harlander, director of the Hutchinson Public Schools REACH program. “It was very humbling to see how our community has wrapped their arms around the Spooky Sprint for 13 years.”
Proceeds from Spooky Sprint support the Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Middle School REACH programs and its scholarships. REACH — which represents relationships, education, accountability, character and hard work — was formed to offer students academic, social and emotional support. It’s a voluntary intervention program with a team of educators and mental health/chemical health support. The program helps students develop skills necessary to become successful adults.
