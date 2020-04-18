Don't miss out on the special poster on page A5 and 6 of this weekend's Leader for information about combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and a poster to support local health care workers. Please consider hanging the poster in the windows of your house or business to share your support.
Spreading awareness, supporting local health care workers
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Hands on at home
- MORE TO THE STORY: Shedding light on the name Biscay
- 2020-21 McLeod County dairy princesses crowned
- Hutchinson City Council extends emergency declaration
- McLeod County has second confirmed COVID-19 case
- McLeod County gives OK for Morningside project
- READER LETTER: Walz must open Minnesota businesses
- Minnesota joins coalition of 7 Midwest states deciding when to reopen economy
- University of Minnesota lifts veil on coronavirus model 2.0
- NTPA Power Pull Nationals canceled for Hutchinson