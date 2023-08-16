Hutchinson’s tradition of little libraries has been thriving for more than a decade, promoting literacy and community connections. These small structures, typically found on private properties, offer an opportunity for residents to share and exchange books with their neighbors. Celebrating its 14th year, Hutchinson Connects recently updated its little free libraries list.

Eighteen of the libraries are strategically placed throughout Hutchinson, often incorporating innovative ideas and designs. One family on the north end of town has two libraries side by side, one tailored for adults and the other for children. The libraries serve as focal points for the community, with some including additional amenities like benches for readers to sit and enjoy.

