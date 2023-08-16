Hutchinson’s tradition of little libraries has been thriving for more than a decade, promoting literacy and community connections. These small structures, typically found on private properties, offer an opportunity for residents to share and exchange books with their neighbors. Celebrating its 14th year, Hutchinson Connects recently updated its little free libraries list.
Eighteen of the libraries are strategically placed throughout Hutchinson, often incorporating innovative ideas and designs. One family on the north end of town has two libraries side by side, one tailored for adults and the other for children. The libraries serve as focal points for the community, with some including additional amenities like benches for readers to sit and enjoy.
The concept is simple: Take a book, leave a book.
“I think it’s a neat concept to share books and everybody wants to read,” said Judy Hagen, who has her own little library. “I just enjoy the socialization of it too, of people coming and going and visiting, getting a book. I just like the concept of the free library.”
Creating little free libraries is largely individualized, with residents building and customizing their own boxes. While some order kits or seek assistance from organizations like Little Free Libraries, many residents prefer the personal touch of constructing their libraries themselves.
Hagen’s library was crafted by her father, an avid woodworker who displayed his dedication by creating not only his daughter’s library but also one for the local food shelf.
Hagen’s Little Free Library has become more than just a book exchange. It has transformed into a gathering place, encouraging socialization and fostering a sense of community.
“There’s people who drive to the little library, too,” she said. “And if the books don’t fit in the little library, they sit them on my front porch, and then I keep a box that I kind of rotate the books that nobody’s read for a while and rotate them out of there.”
Hutchinson Connects, a small but active group of six to nine individuals, serves as a driving force behind the Little Libraries. Led by Chairman Mary Henke, retired librarian, the group’s primary focus is to support events that bring the community together and encourage social connections. They collaborate with local organizations such as the library and police department to enhance community engagement.
“Our idea is just to promote and publicize any events that bring people in the community together,” Henke said. “We see little free libraries as a way for people in the neighborhood to connect.”
Little Free Libraries play a significant role in fostering a love for reading and learning from a young age according to Henke. They provide access to a wide range of books, allowing children to explore new ideas, worlds and cultures.
Anna Jepson human resources at Hutchinson Heath and Hutchinson Connects committee member does not have a Little Free Library in her yard, but she acknowledges the significance of having multiple Little Libraries within the community.
“Reading is very important for brain development,” Jepson said. “It allows people to have a common interest to communicate. People love books and so if you drop a book off you can say, ‘Hey I dropped this book off,’ and someone can say ‘Oh, I’ll go pick that one up out of that library.’ It’s just a great way to connect individuals about a common interest.”
With programs like National Night Out; Little Free Libraries; One Book, One Community; and the Kind Neighbors Spotlight, Hutchinson Connects strives to foster connections and create a vibrant and engaged community in Hutchinson.
More information about Hutchinson Connects and its various programs is available on the organization’s Facebook page or from committee members.
“I think it’s great that they’re still going strong in our community... it’s kind of nice to see that they’re still going strong after 14 years and that people are still using them,” Jepson said of Little Free Libraries.