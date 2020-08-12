Springboard for the Arts, an economic and community development organization for artists and by artists, has published the new book "A Handbook for Artists Working in Community."
It draws on the nonprofit's decade-long experience in artist-led creative placemaking and community work. This resource is a 116-page, color illustrated guide and is available at springboardforthearts.org/artists-working-in-community/ for free download.
“This handbook is a practical manual for individual artists who would like to begin or deepen this kind of artistic practice — work in and work with community,” said Jun-Li Wang, Springboard associate director and lead author. “We’re thrilled to be able to share insights, tools and wisdom gathered from our work and from creative practitioners immersed in community in different ways.”
The handbook is organized into five sections: artist groundwork, community groundwork, project formation, project implementation and group participation tools. These sections prepare artists and their practice for community work, consider the relationships needed to succeed in community, and go through project steps and design. The first four sections include worksheets and exercises to use, followed by a fifth section of practitioners’ favorite exercises to help groups be and work together.
“Our communities are facing multiple and compounding crises, including racism, injustice, pandemics and climate change. To address these emergencies, we need culture and creativity to imagine and build a new future,“ said Laura Zabel, Springboard for the Arts executive director. “Artists and culture bearers have been working to make their communities, neighborhoods and systems better, more connected and more just for generations. This handbook expands on Springboard’s way of working, and our approach to community work makes it accessible and adaptable, and is part of our commitment to share our work and tools. We can’t wait to see what artists and communities make from these tools.”
Springboard for the Arts’ artist-led community work has included Irrigate, an artist-led creative placemaking project along the Green Line light rail expansion in St. Paul from 2011-2014, Artists on Main Street, a partnership with Rethos to pair artists and businesses along small town main streets in Minnesota, and Ready Go, a roster of artist-created mobile tools for community engagement.
To learn more, join a conversation about the handbook with Jun-Li Wang at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. To register, visit springboardforthearts.org/events/awc-handbook-conversation/. To learn more about Springboard for the Arts, visit springboardforthearts.org.