All enrolled veterans served by the St. Cloud VA can now schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments by calling 320-252-1670 and selecting Option 8. Veterans may also indicate their interest in getting a vaccine by filling out the vaccine interest form at va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.
Vaccine appointments are available at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, or at VA clinics in Alexandria, Brainerd and Montevideo. Vaccine supplies remain limited and are provided at centralized locations and times.
To receive a vaccine at the St. Cloud VA, veterans must be enrolled and eligible for VA health care benefits. Veterans interested in receiving care at the VA but who are not yet enrolled may apply for VA health care online or call 320-255-6340.