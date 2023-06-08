St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Cedar Mills, honored its fallen and deceased veterans at a Memorial Day service May 28 at the church cemetery.
Veteran members of the congregation carried the military service flags. The service included a welcome by Don Heuer, and message and prayers by Pastor David Markworth.
Song leader Becky Ulrick and organist Robin Kruse led attendees in singing of the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all.
Names of deceased veterans were read by Don Heuer and a tolling of the bell by Gary Messner.
Military honors were provided by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad with Nikki Washburn and Ethan Smith playing taps.
A special tribute and memorial display honored Walter O. Kurth, the only member of the congregation to be killed in the line of duty. Kurth was 30 years old when he died Sept. 27, 1944, in Italy during world War II.