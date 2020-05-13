Stamp-n-Storage of Hutchinson recently expanded its offerings by acquiring Best Craft Organizer.
"Organization is personal, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution for craft supplies," said Brett Haugen, owner of Stamp-n-Storage.
According to a press release, Stamp-n-Storage purchased Best Craft Organizer in March to fulfill a need for personalized organization is why Stamp-n-Storage purchased Best Craft Organizer in March of 2020. The two companies will offer storage solutions to cover a variety of organization preferences of both crafters and hobbyists.
Stamp-n-Storage and Best Craft Organizer will continue to have their own dedicated websites and social media presence. Both companies will operate at the Stamp-n-Storage facility on 150 Michigan Street S.E., Hutchinson.
Stamp-n-Storage offers wood cabinets crafted from Baltic Birch plywood for paper crafters, while Best Craft Organizer offers cabinets made from thermo-fused melamine panels, and injected high impact polypropylene drawers and paper shelves. Cabinets can be customized with different drawer sizes and paper shelves.