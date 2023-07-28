Lake-loving volunteers are needed across Minnesota on Saturday, Aug. 19, to participate in a search for an aquatic invasive species.

Starry Trek is an annual event where people gather at training sites to learn to identify starry stonewort and other invasive species, then head out to local water accesses to search for signs of the AIS. This year's Starry Trek is planned from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

