The historic Great Northern Depot is the place to be Saturday if you’re looking to personalize your Christmas list with gifts by local producers. You can find these homegrown and homemade gifts in plentiful supply at the Hutchinson Farmers Indoor Holiday Market 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson.
According to Aimee Haag, board vice president, 14 vendors are participating Saturday. Expect to see a variety of goods ranging from jams, jellies and honey to canning, sweet treats, fresh cuts of meat, sewn crafts and more.
The holiday market tradition dates to about 2015, when it was launched to provide additional selling opportunities to vendors. The outdoor market is May through October, and the indoor market is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. November and December, and the first Saturday of the month February, March and April. Last year the indoor market was canceled due to COVID-19, but it returned in November this year.
FROM THE VENDORS
This year marks Margo Bonniwell of Bonniwell Family Farm’s eighth season with the market.
“I will be selling our herb salts, seasoning mixes, low-sugar jam, dishcloths and scrubbies, vintage tablecloth potholders, and a few other products,” Bonniwell said.
When it comes to her most popular products, low-sugar jam is a fan favorite.
“I never intended to be a jam maker,” Bonniwell said. “I started making low-sugar jam because our youngest child is a Type 1 diabetic. My husband actually likes it better because he says it actually tastes like fruit instead of sugar, and customers seem to agree with him. And people keep buying it. Our herb salts are also very popular.”
Bonniwell has seen her customer mix change over the years. Now she sees more children and families than when she first started selling at the market. She credits the Power of Produce program for this.
“It has been a great program to bring them in,” she said.
This is Stefanie Morgan’s first year at the Hutchinson Farmers Market.
“I love that there is an option year-round in Hutch that allows folks to buy local goods,” she said. “Most of the time, I sell through special order, but being at the market helps me to meet others in our community and market myself better.”
If you’re a fan of decorated sugar cookies, put Morgan on speed dial. She plans to sell them as well as other cookies, cocoa bombs, caramels, fudge and more on Saturday.
“It’s a little different for each market, but sugar cookies are always there.”
When it comes to her bestsellers, Morgan said her sugar cookies are No. 1, both at the market and in special orders.
“I try to have a new design for every market, so that folks can see the range of my skills and creativity,” she said.
Like Stefanie Morgan, Pam Anderson of Andel Farms is a newcomer to the Hutchinson Farmers Market. Anderson, who is retired, moved to Hutchinson 2-1/2 years ago.
“I have always gardened, canned and baked,” she said. “This is the perfect place to share it.”
Come Saturday, Anderson will sell a cornucopia of products ranging from spicy, original and verde salsas to dilly beans, sauerkraut, caramels and more.
“One of my most popular items with kids are my cake pops,” she said “I always add a variety of colors and a little festive holiday decorations to them.”
Another favorite is Anderson's pepper jellies. She credited the product's popularity to its uniqueness and the fact that it's delicious.
“I grow all of the peppers I use to make them,” she said. “I'm also not afraid to try new things to the delight of my customers. I have a range of heat in my jellies from very hot to mild.”
Like other vendors, COVID definitely impacted Anderson. She said she could have used the money from her sales and she missed the camaraderie with the other vendors.
Although she's only been in Hutchinson a short time, Anderson said she finds that many people don't know about the Farmers Market.
“I feel we need to get the word out to more people as this is a great place to get together and find great products,” she said.
For more information about the Hutchinson Farmers Market — indoor and outdoor — visit its Facebook page for updates.