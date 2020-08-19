A McLeod County resident has died due to COVID-19, marking the first local death confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health.
McLeod County Public Health received confirmation of the death Tuesday. According to MDH, the person was age 90-99 and was not living in a congregate care setting. The person had no known contacts with a positive case.
"Words cannot express the heartache that our community is feeling as we suffer the first loss of life to COVID-19," said Joe Nagel, McLeod County Board Chair. "I want to extend my sympathy, the sympathy of the County Board and the entire McLeod County family to the family and friends of the victim who lost their battle with this terrible virus."
NOT ALL NEW CASES FROM SENECA
As of Wednesday, Aug. 19, the county has had 280 confirmed cases ranging from infancy to age 94. As of Aug. 13, 163 patients in McLeod County have reached a point where they no longer require isolation.
In the past seven days, McLeod County has seen 71 new cases confirmed. Mohs said Tuesday that two county residents were hospitalized in the Twin Cities.
"We are seeing a spike in cases, so that's the reality," said Meghan Mohs, McLeod County Health and Human Services interim director, during a County Board meeting Tuesday.
Reports of an outbreak among seasonal workers at Seneca have caught the attention of county residents and state media. Mohs said Seneca is having an issue, but it doesn't account for all of the case growth in the county. As of Monday, the state has reported 51 confirmed cases at Seneca across three counties, with nine more suspected cases.
"We know on the ground here that we have more cases as a county," Mohs said. "We're well over 300 already based on our informal count, and Seneca certainly has more than 51."
Of 32 new positive cases Monday, Seneca accounted for half.
"The reality is half of our case load in the county is not from Seneca," Mohs said. "I think we've been a little bit lax as a community around (social distancing), and we are now seeing that in terms of our caseload growth."
The state has planned mass testing Thursday at Glencoe City Center.