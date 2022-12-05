The Minnesota Department of Revenue last week announced adjusted 2023 individual income tax brackets. For tax year 2023, the state’s individual income tax brackets will change by 7.081% from tax year 2022.
This annual adjustment is intended to prevent taxpayers from paying taxes at a higher rate solely because of inflationary changes in their income, according to a department news release.
Indexing for inflation of individual income tax brackets is required by law and first began in 1979. The brackets are adjusted annually by an inflation factor, rounded to the nearest $10, based on the change in the U.S. Chained Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers. The married separate brackets are half the married joint amount after adjusting for inflation. The adjustment does not change the Minnesota tax rate that applies to each income bracket.
The brackets apply to tax year 2023. Taxpayers who make quarterly payments of estimated tax should use the following rate schedule to determine their payments, which are due starting in April 2023.
You can view a full list of inflation-adjusted amounts for tax year 2023 on the state’s website at www.revenue.state.mn.us or by searching on the website using the keyword inflation adjustments.
For those taking the standard deduction or the dependent exemption at the state level, Minnesota has calculated those amounts for 2023 as follows:
Married Filing Joint standard deduction — $27,650
Married Filing Separate standard deduction — $13,825
Single standard deduction — $13,825
Head of Household standard deduction — $20,800
Dependent exemption — $4,800
Find more information on standard deductions, including standard deductions for those who are blind or are 65 and over, on the department’s website, www.revenue.state.mn.us.