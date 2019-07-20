McLeod County will act as the lender for a Minnesota Department of Agriculture loan program designed to fund buffer easement and seeding.
"It is similar to the (Clean Water Partnership) clean water protection funds," said McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer Connie Kurtzweg.
The county will not have an interest rate for the loans, but may borrow to landowners with up to a 3 percent interest rate for a maximum of 10 years. Each landowner is limited to $200,000. Kurtzweg said the county intends to treat ditch systems as landowners, as opposed to working with each resident independently. Request for loan dollars will be made as the need is determined. The county's first request is for $201,500 for the Judicial Ditch 4, County Ditch 4 and Judicial Ditch 9 drainage systems.
"As long as these funds are available we'll keep requesting these," Kurtzweg said.
Funds are limited to buffer acquisition and seeding expenses, and cannot be used to clean ditches, Board Member Ron Shimanski noted.
Buffer seeding is used to plant vegetative strips to reduce runoff.
"Some other counties I talked to were using this to quite an advantage," said Board Vice-Chair Doug Krueger.