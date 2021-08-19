It’s not every day you meet the people who saved your life. But thanks to the quick actions of Hutchinson Health workers, the American Red Cross and the Minnesota State Patrol, that day was Aug. 17 for Jenapher Blair.
Blair, a 35-year-old Hutchinson mother of three, was at Hutchinson Health that day to thank more than a dozen people who were part of a life-saving effort July 21, a day Blair and her family will never forget. That was the day her third child, Adalyn, was born, but it was also the day Jenapher nearly hemorrhaged to death while delivering her daughter.
“Everything was going so smoothly until it wasn’t,” Jenapher recalled during the press conference at Hutchinson Health. “And that’s the importance of having a good medical team. I want to thank you guys so much for being aware of my needs and on point for that. And thank you to the State (Patrol) troopers. … My kids have their mom, so thank you.”
Jenapher has a condition known as cholestasis, which can create complications during pregnancy. It was an issue she and her health care providers were well aware of, as all three of her children have been high-risk pregnancies.
On the day Adalyn was born, Brandon Thiemann, a nurse anesthetist at Hutchinson Health who was responsible for Jenapher’s care, said the delivery quickly escalated from a routine procedure to a potentially deadly postpartum hemorrhage. The hospital did not have enough blood on hand and made a call to the American Red Cross Center in St. Paul for an emergency delivery. That call, according to Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, set off a cascade of events, beginning with Red Cross workers contacting the State Patrol.
“I’m very happy to report that the State Patrol is involved in this type of work all of the time,” Langer said. “In fact … between 60 and 90 times a year, the State Patrol is involved in running blood … across the state of Minnesota for people in need, just like Jenapher.”
When the call went out, a trooper quickly picked the blood up from the St. Paul facility and took it to the St. Paul airport, where a State Patrol helicopter was waiting. The pilot and passenger picked the blood up and shuttled it to Hutchinson. Although Hutchinson Health’s helicopter pad was occupied with an airlift preparing to take Jenapher to another location, the troopers made the quick decision to land at Hutchinson Airport, where another group of troopers met them, picked up the life-saving blood and delivered it to Hutchinson Health.
From the moment State Patrol received the call to the moment the blood reached Hutchinson Health, only one hour and five minutes had passed.
“Our job is to get the blood here as fast as we possibly can,” Langer said. “Many troopers are involved in this. I’ve done it myself, where you have blood in a cooler on your front seat, and you often never know where or why it’s being transported. So today it’s just a deep, deep moment of pride for us to recognize the life that’s saved as a result of the efforts of so many people, including our medical professionals, including the Red Cross, including whoever donated that blood that got here, and including the State Patrol.”
After the blood was delivered, Jenapher was flown to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, while Adalyn, who was also suffering from breathing complications, was taken to Children’s Minnesota hospital. Both mother and baby recovered, and after five days in the hospital together, they were able to go home where they are now recovering, waiting for school to start and getting back into a normal routine.
“During Jenapher’s case, the last thing she told me before I had to put her off to sleep … was that she asked me if she was going to die,” Thiemann, Jenapher’s nurse, said. “Frankly, when people ask me that, it turns out that they do. So this is a fantastic story of a life-saving emergency, and it’s incredible to see Jenapher here with us today.”
While Jenapher was grateful to meet the people who saved her life and recognize the actions of the State Patrol, she had another motive for Tuesday’s press conference.
“I never took much into account when it came to giving blood,” she said. “I always saw those places where they had it off in the corner, and I always thought, ‘That’s a great opportunity.’ Now I’m going to become a bit of an advocate for it.”
Bob Bruce, a regional donor services executive at American Red Cross in Minnesota, said that like much of the nation, there is a severe blood shortage in Minnesota this summer. More donors are needed, he said, and Jenapher’s story is the perfect example of how important it is to have blood on the shelves when emergencies happen.
“Blood collections and blood donations are a key part of our health care system,” Bruce said, “and I encourage anybody that can to please donate when you can. Every donation might be the one that saves a life.”