Looking for a deal on used trucks, tractors, trailers and more? Members of the public are invited to bid on a variety of items during a state surplus auction Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Department of Administration Fleet and Surplus Services building at 5420 Old Highway 8, Arden Hills.
The auction opens for inspection and registration at 8 a.m and bidding begins at about 9:30 a.m.
The sale includes about 175 cars and trucks, John Deere tractors, forklifts, riding mowers, boats, jack hammers, office supplies, auto shop equipment and more. Click here to check out the full list of items that will be auctioned.
All items are sold as-is, meaning all sales are final and must be settled in full with cash or personal check the day of the auction. A government issued picture ID is required.
Convenient, quick and easy registration and bidding numbers are available online. The only requirements are a computer with an internet connection and a printer. Simple instructions are on the ‘Auctions’ link of the Surplus Services website at mnsurplus.org. Current customers of the state’s MinnBid internet auction service can get a bidding card online in just seconds.
The state conducts about 12 surplus goods auctions each year and also sells surplus items continuously online at minnbid.org. An auction calendar for 2019 is available online at mnsurplus.org.