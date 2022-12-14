Healthcare workers across the nation, including in Minnesota, have faced a surge in COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus amidst a heavy flu season. According to the mostly recent report from the Minnesota Department of Health this past week, the state has so far recorded 1,857 flu-related hospitalizations in the 2022-2023 season. 

Those hospitalizations have already outnumbered the 2021-2022 (901) and 2020-2021 (35) hospitalizations. By comparison, there were 4,022 cases in the 2019-20 season, 2,543 in the 2018-19 season and 6,446 in the 2017-18 season. 

Tags