While the Hutchinson Public Library building continues to be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, activities are happening via its online presence.
New this summer is the children, teen and adult reading programs. This year's theme is Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover.
"We will be doing a fully digital summer reading program for children and teens," said Rachelle Golde, youth services librarian. "There will not be any formal sign up for this summer's programs.
Replacing Stories in the Park is digital story times that will be aired on HCVN TV and posted on the Hutchinson Public Library's website at hutchinson.lib.mn.us.
Love mysteries? Children and teens are welcome to participate in the new Book Detective program that will feature a mystery book each week. The first to email Golde with the correct title and author will receive a copy of that book.
According to Golde, all digital activities can be accessed online including:
- For children, reading logs, printable game cards with prize drawings, Coding Club (age 10 or older), Take & Make kits, Lego Club, digital story times, a special science story time featuring the Science Tellers and "tons of digital activities that will be posted throughout the summer."
- For teens: A bingo reading log, a teen writers group, book club, Coding Club, Lego Club and more.
For incentives, childrenw ill have one prize drawing at the end of each month. To participate, all reading logs and the activity page must be turned in each month. Teens will have three prize drawings. To participate, all bingo cards must be turned in by Aug. 22.
Plus, there will be 10 prize books for children and teens. For a chance to win, participants must play the Book Detective mystery game.
"The key to an awesome summer reading program this year is to stay connected," Golde said. "Check the library's website often as all programs and instructions will be posted online."
ADULT READING PROGRAM
Have you read a book about nature or celebrated summer with a beach read? If you answered "yes," you're already on your way to completing two of the eight challenges for this summer's adult reading program. Participants age 18 or older are asked to complete eight reading challenges and two bonus challenges to be eligible for a prize drawing.
The program runs through Aug. 22, so there's plenty of time to participate. No advance registration is required. All you have to do is download the Adult summer Reading Challenge form on the library's website. Your book responses to the challenges are recorded on the back. When completed scan or take a picture and email it to katy.hiltner@pioneerland.lib.mn.us. To make other arrangements, call Hiltner at 320-587-2368.
If you need an incentive to participate, Hiltner said there will be six grand prize winners.
SIDEWALK PICK UP IS AVAILABLE
Need books to participate in the summer reading programs? Although the building is closed until further notice, the Hutchinson Public Library offers sidewalk pick up.
To use this service, place items on hold through the online catalog at pioneerland.lib.mn.us or call the library at 320-587-2368. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Be patient during these times if no one answers your call. It means staff are helping other patrons.
Once a hold has been placed, a patron will receive a notification via email or phone message that the materials are available.
To pick up, park your vehicle at the library entrance, 50 Hassan St. S.E., and call 320-587-2368 and have your library card with barcode available. Library staff will bring out your item(s) to the designated pick-up spot. Wait in your vehicle until the staff person leaves the area to pick up your materials.
Do not knock on the library doors because no patrons will be allowed in the building.
Prefer e-books? Pioneerland can help. Visit pioneerland.overdrive.com and check out the library system's collection of e-books and audio books. Both are eligible — as well as hardcover and paperback books — to read for the summer reading programs.