It was a lifesaving experience with a stem-cell transplant that brought Mike and Lori Krenik and donor Brianna Lynn together for the first time Jan. 2 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Cancer was their connector.
It all began when Mike Krenik’s feeling exhausted coming home from work, something he initially attributed to his commute to the Twin Cities and the long hours he put in as an electrician. Then one day, he became dizzy and light-headed. He came home from work and told his wife what happened. She immediately said he needed to get a physical.
He visited Ridgeview Clinic in Waconia in May 2021, where the medical staff found Krenik had lost 25 to 30 pounds and had an enlarged spleen.
Krenik went home and received his diagnosis of acute leukemia one day later through his MyChart smartphone application. He spent the weekend wondering in fear and apprehension after Googling the diagnosis to try to learn more.
His doctor called the following Monday, and Krenik was admitted to the hospital a couple days later. He began 48 straight days of chemotherapy and full body radiation.
Once that was completed, Krenik was given a week off.
Following the seven-day break in treatment, he was tested and traces of leukemia were found in his blood cells. Krenik received an intense treatment for one week, followed by a week off, then another treatment for two to three months.
When he went back for tests after his recent round of treatment, traces of leukemia were still found. The doctors encouraged him to work with the University of Minnesota’s stem cell transplant program. They felt that even though the traces of the leukemia were small, there was a good chance they would resurface stronger in three years. The doctors felt a stem cell transplant would be his best option.
STEM CELL TRANSPLANT
Krenik’s siblings were tested to see if they could be a donor, but they were not compatible. His medical team turned to Be the Match, a national data base, to seek a donor, and a match was found.
Krenik had to have his body prepared for the transplant. He went through rigorous chemotherapy and radiation to get the blood down to ground zero. He had a two-week period where it was really difficult as he had a stomach infection. He didn’t eat for 11 days. The doctors and nurses kept him as comfortable as possible during this time.
Once the stem cell donation arrived, Krenik was hooked up to an IV with the new cells left on their own to decide where to go in his body to find the marrow.
Krenik and his wife lived in the Twin Cities 100 days since they didn’t live in the 30-mile zone that the hospital required. The Kreniks were fortunate to find friends who had a condo in the Twin Cities that was open for their use.
Following the transplant, Krenik went each day to M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina to have blood work done and vital organs checked to make sure nothing was being affected or rejected. The staff also watched for other cancers to appear. After those days were over, Krenik was found to be cancer free and able to return home to Hutchinson — to a normal life.
“It was amazing how everything came together. A donor was found. We had friends who had a condo. Thousands of people were praying for me. My biggest take away from all this is that people are still good.” Krenik said.
“I feel the whole process was easy for me as a patient compared to my wife.” Krenik added. “She had a full-time job, was at my side at all times, was dealing with the emotional turmoil. She was great!”
MEET THE DONOR
Brianna Lynn, 24, wanted to help people in some way. She grew up in Marshall, Wisconsin, and went into the U.S. Army right out of high school. She went through basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where she also received her airborne training. She is now a paratrooper with 16th Military Police Brigade. She has been deployed twice — once at the U.S.-Mexican border in 2019 and in northern Africa.
Lynn looked into kidney donation, but found that with all the paper work required by the Army, it was hard to do. She checked out Be The Match for bone marrow donation, and stumbled onto the stem cell option. She registered through the website. The organization sent her a kit. She filled out their questionnaire form about her ethnic background, swabbed her cheek to collect cells and mailed it back to Be The Match.
She was notified Aug. 26, 2021, that she was a match for someone. Lynn had her blood drawn at her local clinic to confirm she was the best match and watched videos about being a stem cell donor.
In October, Be The Match flew her to Washington, D.C, the nearest transplant center from Fort Bragg. The organization paid for the flight. She had a six-day stay where she would be prepped to donate her peripherial blood.
She received injections of Filgrastim shots, a bone marrow stimulant that increases the stem cell count 200% to 500%. She was poked with two dozen needles during that time, she said.
“There were a few side effects that I had to deal with,” Lynn said. “Headaches and an achy body. That all went away once the transplant was done.”
On the sixth day, she was hooked up to a machine for four hours.
“The stem cells were taken out of one arm and the blood was put back in the other,” she said, explaining that she was awake during the procedure.
Once she was done, she was flown back to Fort Bragg, with follow-up calls to make sure she was fine.
Her blood was flown to Twin Cities hospital where Krenik was having the transplant procedure done.
MEETING FOR THE FIRST TIME
Be The Match keeps donor and recipient anonymous for one year. After that passes, if both parties agree, their contact information is given. For Krenik and Lynn it began with emails through their sponsors. Eventually, Lori Krenik reached out to Lynn and asked if they could meet.
The meeting was Jan. 2 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin — the halfway point for Kreniks from Hutchinson and Lynn’s parents’ home near Madison, Wisconsin. It was an emotional experience for both.
“How do you thank someone who saves your life?” Krenik asks. “There was so much love and appreciation when I met Brianna. You are forever in debt to a total stranger. It’s a beautiful thing how they can become family.”
“It was very surreal,” Lynn says. “The transplant experience is a lot, but when you see the person who received your stem cell blood you realize it’s all worth it. I saw Mike was around my dad’s age. I didn’t want someone to lose their dad. I couldn’t imagine what that would be like. I wanted Mike to be able to walk his daughter down the aisle like my dad did. I wanted to give someone a second chance.”
Krenik has passed his one-year marker for being cancer free. He says he tires easily, but he hopes to get back to the gym soon.
“It really does a total strain on your body!” he said. “I do have long-term issues, like I can’t go outside for long periods of time because I’m susceptible to skin cancer and I could develop eye issues all from the extensive radiation treatments. I hoped not to have gone through this whole ordeal, but since I had to, it went better than I had envisioned.”
Krenik said because of his experience, he’s had a number of family members and friends register to be stem cell donors through Be the Match.
“I would also like to emphasize that routine physicals are so important!” he added. “I’m sure I wouldn’t have had to go through so much if things had been caught earlier.”
Brianna can donate one more time if called upon.
“You only are allowed donating up to two times,” she said. “I would like to encourage others to do this. You never know — you can be someone’s only hope.”