Hutchinson City Council Member Steve Cook announced Tuesday night that he will not seek reelection this fall.
Cook’s seat is one of three council positions up for reelection this year, along with Chad Czmowski’s seat and Mayor Gary Forcier’s seat.
Cook first joined the council as mayor back in 2004 and served five consecutive terms until Forcier defeated him in 2014. After a two-year absence, he returned to the council by winning his current seat in 2016.
Cook said he plans to retire from his job later this year and felt it was the right time to step away from City Council as well. He wanted to make the announcement early so potential candidates are aware.
“There’s a lot of projects that have been put on the back shelf, so that’ll give me an opportunity, and there are new things I can devote some time to,” Cook said. “I just thought saying something now gives people more of a chance to think about (running for election).”
City Council members serve four-year terms while the mayor serves a two-year term. Filing is open May 19-June 2 with the city clerk at 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.
As with past election years, City Administrator Matt Jaunich plans to hold a program for people interested in running for elected office. The class is a general introduction to city government and life as an elected official. He said the one-night class is usually planned one to two weeks before filing opens, but nothing has yet been scheduled.