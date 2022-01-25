Members of the Stewart community are partnering with American Red Cross to host a blood drive noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Stewart Community Center, 551 Prior St., Stewart.
To make an appointment, call or text Eileen Kuttner, coordinator, at 320-583-8378, or sign up online at redcrossblood.org. Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
All donors will receive a free pint of frozen custard.