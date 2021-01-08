Members of the Stewart community are partnering with American Red Cross to host a blood drive 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at the Stewart Community Center, 551 Prior St., Stewart. To make an appointment, call or text Eileen Kuttner, coordinator, at 320-583-8378, or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
Stewart blood drive on Jan. 29
Stephen Wiblemo
