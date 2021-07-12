Members of the Stewart community are partnering with American Red Cross to host a blood drive 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the Stewart Community Center, 551 Prior St., Stewart. To make an appointment, call or text Eileen Kuttner, coordinator, at 320-583-8378, or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
Stewart blood drive on July 14
Stephen Wiblemo
