Members of the Stewart community are partnering with American Red Cross to host a blood drive 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Stewart Community Center, 551 Prior St., Stewart. To make an appointment, call or text Eileen Kuttner, coordinator, at 320-583-8378.
Stewart blood drive on Nov. 24
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- McLeod County COVID spike continues to increase
- READER LETTER: Pollmann should resign from Hutchinson School Board
- School preparing for swift shift to distance learning
- New COVID-19 restrictions include bars, restaurants
- Winter storm warning issued for McLeod County
- Brush fire contained south of Silver Lake
- Three new faces, two returning to Hutchinson School Board
- 2020 ELECTION DAY RESULTS
- Two new members elected to McLeod County Board
- Second crash in Glencoe sends one woman to the hospital