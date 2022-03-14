Stewart American Legion and Auxiliary will celebrate the organization's 102nd anniversary with a potluck supper at 6 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the Stewart Community Center. Donations for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf will be accepted. For more information, call Rhonda at 320-583-6773.
Stewart Legion and Auxiliary to celebrate anniversary
