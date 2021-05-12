State data available this past week showed about 42% of McLeod County residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But interest may already be drying up.
At the May 4 McLeod County Board meeting, Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors told commissioners talks about demobilizing vaccine clinics had started. The county has managed two clinics each week for the past several weeks.
“We’re just seeing less interest,” she said. “A number of the populations have just been saturated with vaccines. We’re not the only option they can go to. They can go to their health care provider or a pharmacy, and we’re seeing people who are interested in being vaccinated are doing so.”
The governor’s office no long requires counties to administer more than 90% of vaccines within 72 hours due to declining interest, but all must be used within a week of receipt. At this point, second-dose clinics are larger than first-dose clinics.
Board Chair Doug Krueger asked if there was any way to break the stigma against vaccines.
“I’m one that has that stigma,” he said. “But I didn’t want to die on that hill. I did what I had to do. My wife and I both have them. I’m trying to get into somewhat of a normal life, whatever that is, to go to functions and still be safe.”
Spors said county staff have seen the stigma continue among certain populations.
“We just continue to educate with the facts, (to be) available for questions, encourage people to come in and ask us about the vaccine,” she said. “We’ll help them through the process. We’re definitely seeing a slow down in people who are interested.”
Board Member Nathan Schmalz asked if residents can still receive a second dose if they missed their appointment. Spors said residents can call Health and Human Services and reschedule.
“We will accommodate and make sure they get that second dose,” she said.
McLeod County is currently in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases, though data released by the state this past Thursday showed it had eased a little.
The most recent 14-day case rate, which is announced each Thursday, shows 59.18 cases per 10,000 McLeod County residents. The two-week data reflects information from two weeks prior. Eight weeks ago, the rate was 13.96 but climbed weekly until it hit 67.27 on April 29. For comparison, the largest spike in McLeod County was late last year, when the 14-day rate was more than 100 for nearly two months before beginning to drop in December.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health Monday, McLeod County has had 4,121 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 58 deaths related to COVID-19.
The state also maintains a list of school buildings that have reported five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff. As of last week, Hutchinson Middle School, Park Elementary and Hutchinson High School were on the list.