The best learning doesn’t always happen in the classroom.
“Our Montessori philosophy is to do what are called outings, to go out so kids can learn from community members,” said Patti Hoerner, an Elementary I teacher at New Discoveries Montessori Academy.
So, when she and Children’s House teacher Peggy Enerson found themselves in need of a place to store new learning materials, they decided to put the philosophy into practice. Required was somewhere to keep organized numerous cards depicting vowel sounds, pictures, sentences and stories related to them. They also had small booklets to organize, but available options were spendy.
Enerson and Hoerner reached out to Stamp-n-Storage, which is just down the road from New Discoveries on Michigan Street Southeast on the east side of Hutchinson. The local business creates compact storage solutions that make it easy to access supplies. It was started after Brett Haugen engineered a better way for his wife, Mary Haugen, to store her crafting supplies.
Brett Haugen brainstormed ideas with the teachers, worked with them on design iterations, and ultimately invited them — along with fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students — for a visit to Stamp-n-Storage.
“It was great to work with the teachers and kids to understand what the challenges were (that) they were facing,” Haugen said.
Fifth-grade student Kadon Kramer said he enjoyed checking out the tools at Stamp-n-Storage, such as one for cutting shapes and another for laser printing.
“We talked about the design stuff, and flaws with the original design,” he said.
“(The kids) were really good about identifying, ‘Well, that’s a problem with that design, this is how you can make it better,’” Haugen said. “They were pretty intuitive about figuring some of that stuff on their own. It was fun seeing them a step ahead.”
Ultimately, a series of interlocking boxes that could stack together easily and act as independent storage spaces was decided upon. Labels on the outside of the boxes make each specific one, and its contents, easy to find. Stamp-n-Storage made the parts, and they were delivered to NDMA.
“They sent a big wagon over here, and me and three other kids started to work on them,” Kramer said.
NDMA kids have worked through the school year to complete the build and deliver the new storage to their classrooms. The work was made easier thanks to small hammers created by Stamp-n-Storage.
“The result is a fantastic solution to our storage problem,” said Dave Conrad, NDMA executive director. “After the parts were manufactured, Brett guided the students and staff members in the build process before handing off the custom pieces, including a custom designed/built wooden hammer used for constructing the boxes.”