Now that Christmas is just a memory, it's time to look ahead. It's almost 2020 and with the new year comes new opportunities. Did you make any resolutions? Among the most popular are: lose weight, save money, quit smoking, start exercising, eat healthier and learn a new skill.
How long do people keep a resolution? Not long. An estimated 37 percent drop out during the first 30 days. Only 11 percent manage to make their resolutions a permanent part of their lives.
In my opinion, success lies in the approach. Who wants to feel bad about self-improvement? Life's tough enough without beating ourselves up.
What's fun about losing weight or starting an exercise program? Not much. However, there's a lot to be said for signing up for a dance class as a form of exercise or register for a cooking class to learn more about healthy food preparation.
If your New Year's plans call for stretching your creativity, the Hutchinson Theatre Company wants you. Fewer people are auditioning for shows, and that's something the local community theater wants to change.
"We would love to have not only more board members, but more people who maybe aren’t the board-sitting types, but would like to be involved either on the stage or behind the scenes, building sets and stage managing," said Ruth Hamlow, board president.
Whether you're interested in being on stage or working behind it, there's a place for you.
If you'd like to be part of a small-cast comedy, the spring show is "Everybody Loves Opal" at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Show dates are March 26-28 and April 2-4. Audition dates are expected to be announced in January.
John Patrick's comedy is the story of Opal Kronkie, a middle-aged recluse, who lives in a tumbledown mansion at the edge of the municipal dump. The general disarray of her establishment is aggravated by the fact that Opal collects things — anything that can be toted home in her little red wagon.
Into her rather strange world comes Gloria, Bradford and Solomon, three purveyors of bogus perfume on the lam from the authorities. Opal's menage is the perfect hideout — and Opal, herself, might be the remedy for their shattered finances. They decide that what she needs is plenty of insurance, a rapid demise, and three beneficiaries named Gloria, Bradford and Solomon. Plans for Opal's departure backfire with plenty of laughs to boot.
The summer show is another tried-and-true, small-cast favorite: a female version Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple." Show dates are July 16-18 and 23-25. Location to be announced.
This version of the classic stars Unger and Madison, except this time it's Florence Unger and Olive Madison. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pigeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers. But the hilarity remains the same.
The third production of the 2020 season is "Judge Jackie: Disorder in the Court." This is the dinner theater production Nov. 5-7 and 12-14, at Crow River Winery.
This small-cast production is the story of Judge Jackie Justice, who rules over her reality television courtroom with an iron fist, presiding over a three-ring circus of America's most chaotic civil cases. But, when a drop in ratings brings her face to face with the liability of her own love life, the judge must learn to navigate the ludicrous laws of love in this over-the-top courtroom comedy.
CHOOSING A SEASON
According to Hamlow, there are a number of things that go into Hutchinson Theatre Company's selection of plays.
"We have a separate group that looks at a lot of plays and narrows down our selections," she said. "We try to choose things that we think will appeal to a wide range of folks. Funny is always good, but so is touching. We also have to think about logistics, as our current venues (Hutchinson Center for the Arts and Crow River Winery) have certain limitations as far as set design and effects go."
If your idea of supporting the local theater company is buying a ticket, that's a good thing, too. Season tickets are available by online at hutchtheatre.org or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
IN OTHER COMMUNITY THEATER NEWS
The spring production of the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato is the musical comedy "Nunsense" by Dan Groggin. Auditions will take place in January. Watch the Leader for more information.
The internationally popular comedy features the Little Sisters of Hoboken who operate Mount St. Helen’s School in Hoboken, New Jersey. Originally founded as a missionary order, the nuns started out running a leper colony on an island south of France. Forced to leave the island when they lost control to a group of Protestant competitors, they returned to Hoboken. They went unnoticed until one day their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, unwittingly served tainted vichyssoise soup and 52 sisters died of botulism. Fortunately a few of the sisters were off playing bingo so were spared. To raise money to bury their dead sisters, the survivors stage a talent show.
The eight-show run is Feb. 27-29, March 1 and March 5-8 at the Dassel History Center. For more information, visit fungusamongusplayers.org or the theater group's Facebook page.