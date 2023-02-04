Strike Out the Violence Bowlathon

As a nonprofit organization, the McLeod Alliance operates on federal and state funding, local grants, donations, and our fundraising efforts including the Strike Out the Violence Bowlathon Saturday, Feb. 11.

 File photo

The annual Strike Out the Violence Bowlathon, a fundraiser for the McLeod Alliance, is back after a two-year hiatus. The 25th anniversary of the event will be celebrated with two bowling slots 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Hutch Bowl.

To share what's been happening at the Alliance is Glynis Vacek, a client advocate, who participated in this Leader Q&A.

Tags