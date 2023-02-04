The annual Strike Out the Violence Bowlathon, a fundraiser for the McLeod Alliance, is back after a two-year hiatus. The 25th anniversary of the event will be celebrated with two bowling slots 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Hutch Bowl.
To share what's been happening at the Alliance is Glynis Vacek, a client advocate, who participated in this Leader Q&A.
Tell me about this year's bowlathon. What's back, what's new? How can the public participate? Are there prizes to win? If so, what?
We are so excited to be back after two years! We still are asking each bowler to bring in a minimum of $40 in pledges. You can bowl as an individual, as a team of friends or family members, or you can sign up as a business team and vie for our traveling trophy. By raising the highest amount of pledge dollars as a business team, you will get to keep the trophy and display it in your place of business until our next Bowlathon. This year, we have a new emcee team, which we know will bring lots of fun and entertainment to the event, and we will still have great prizes. There are many new businesses in our community, and we are receiving donations every day that our bowlers can win. We have business merchandise, gift certificates, gift baskets, an overnight casino stay, and many more prizes.
A 25-year run for a fundraiser is something to celebrate. Why has the Strike Out the Violence Bowlathon stood the test of time?
Having amazing community support is what makes this event successful. Hutch Bowl is always very accommodating and helpful. The folks who sponsor us and the businesses who donate all help make the event possible. The bowlers, the folks who pledge dollars for them, and a supportive and active board of directors bring everything together to make a really fun and exciting day. And not only is this a fundraising event, it’s an opportunity to create more awareness about domestic violence and the services we offer to help the folks right here in McLeod County.
Where does the money go from the Bowlathon?
Bowlathon funds are so important to our organization. They help us stay in operation so that we can serve our clients and community. Dollars raised aid in a variety of services for clients, from things as simple as providing a bus ticket to a safe place, or assisting with the criminal court process. All funds directly impact each of our clients, and are utilized fully for their needs. As a nonprofit organization, we operate on federal and state funding, local grants, donations, and our fundraising efforts.
When the Alliance was established in 1993, it did so under the name McLeod Alliance for Victims of Domestic Violence. When did you make the name change to McLeod Alliance and why?
We changed our name, our logo, and revamped our website in 2019, with the intention of refreshing our organization and shortening our name. It was a decision that was made in an effort to simplify our title for the people that seek services. At McLeod Alliance, we are so proud of our history, but a refresh was needed to update and modernize our organization.
What are your service statistics?
We provide, on average, 350 to 450 individuals per year. Last fiscal year, we served 385 victim-survivors. 281 were new clients, and 22 were men. We answered 1,222 crisis and support calls, attended 100 criminal court hearings, and assisted with 67 Orders for Protection and Harassment Restraining Orders. We gave 11 school, community and professional training presentations and held nine booths and fundraisers as part of our outreach efforts in McLeod County.
Most people think of women as the victims, but that's not always true. Do you work with men and children, too?
McLeod Alliance serves both men and women, as the current statistics are 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.
The Alliance does community outreach. What are your programs, who do you target?
We provide outreach wherever we can. Part of our mission at the Alliance is education. We seek to education victim-survivors, systems professionals, and the allies that are our community members. Every October, for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, our advocates are out and about in the community to spread awareness and information about our services to local businesses. We distribute our tear-off flyers, table tents, and brochures to stores, restaurants, health centers and so on. We have generously been invited to have our informational booths displayed at several businesses all throughout the county, whether at grocery stores, department stores, or community events. Our Bilingual Advocate holds educational “Knowledge is Power” presentations throughout the year, focusing particularly on the Hispanic and migrant worker populations to ensure that they know their rights and where to get help if they need it in our community. Our Legal Advocate goes into the schools to educate middle and high school students about healthy versus unhealthy relationships. Students can learn about these characteristics, along with topics such as boundaries, how to help a friend, and our services. All staff are available upon request and do go to local businesses, churches, clubs and so on to talk about our services and other topics. We also have a women’s support group that meets once a week. If someone is interested in attending our support group, they can call our office for more information at 320-234-7933.
What else would you like people to know?
We at McLeod Alliance want people to know that we are here to help. We help victim-survivors, and we also help those that call or stop in, asking how they can help someone they love or care about.