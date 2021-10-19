Struggling with COVID-19 pandemic issues? Feeling isolated, uncertain and fearful of the future? Help is available.
The United Way of McLeod County is hosting its second of three community conversations featuring Ted Bowman, educator, author and consultant who specializes in change and transition, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This event is in-person and virtual on Zoom. Admission is free and attendees will be provided with a folder of resources to take home.
Bowman will kick off his Oct. 28 presentation with a review of his initial topic, “Loss of Dreams, Ambiguity, and a Pandemic.” In his second presentation “Keeping Hope Alive During Troubling Times,” he will continue to focus on building community and individual support, resiliency and hope.
“We are a culture accustomed to certainty and problem-solving,” Bowman said. “The pandemic has thrown us. It’s 19 to 20 months (since it started), and there’s still confusion: Can I go there, go here? Social distancing, how much to do? Masks? Can we gather safely? For a culture that strives on clarity, it has thrown us asunder. Adjustments – businesses closed, children do many months of at-home schooling — all the changes we’ve gone through. All that creates its own confusion instead of clarity.”
Bowman uses the older word languishing to describe the state we’re in.
“It’s a word that has stuck with me,” Bowman said. “Languishing is one of those words that describe an overload of stress. It seems so many mundane and important decisions require more careful thought. ... It’s as if a lot of us are feeling a weight on our shoulders of what we’re feeling and what is possible.”
Bowman said part of coping with the uncertainty is to raise our consciousness about the issues. A good way to do this is to support ways we can talk about them by being proactive rather than reactive.
For example, Bowman encourages folks to get a second opinion when decisions need to be made. Another is to ask for help when faced with something that is tragic or overwhelming. He says one way to do this is by helping people with reasonable hope.
“Lots of people think of hope as wishy-washy,” he said. “Reasonable hope is where we’re making conscious decisions. ... If nothing else happens, my speaking and who attends will have words to talk with their family, friends and neighbors to build these relationships.”
HOW DO WE HELP OTHERS?
While Bowman’s presentation will give us tools to help ourselves, how do we help others? By building relationships and showing a willingness to ask for help.
For example, Bowman said while parents are good teachers, families of school-age children can reach out to a family member or neighbor to serve as a “good” coach for a child or adolescent in terms of homework. Another is finding self-care ways if we’re languishing.
What lifts our spirit to get to a vantage point to heal ourselves? For some it might be talking with others. Another way may be a massage or meditation. It becomes a question of how to be our better self rather than our languishing self. Another way is to seek healing in Mother Nature such as going outside and taking a walk, enjoying the fall colors, finishing the gardens for winter. By clearing your head, you can bring your better self to decision-making.
One of the difficulties of coping with the pandemic is the mixed messages found on social media, in the news and via friends and family. A recent example of this was the Hutchinson School Board meeting where the board members and protestors met in a public forum.
“It’s regrettable and happening in lots of places,” Bowman said. “There’s no easy fix. We’re in a country right now and (in) other parts of the world where people are being very divided and taking up sides.”
The longer fix of this, according to Bowman, is deep listening — to be willing to get in a room with each other, whether it be a school board meeting, church or a community political event, and truly listen and meet each other with as much respect as possible and not argue with each other.
Can people find common ground? Might there be compromises? Are there options to learn from each other?
“These are difficult, ticklish situations,” he said. “Many people are doing more preparing of what they are going to say rather than listening to their neighbor.”
With all the noise about COVID, how do we help kids? Age isn’t a protection against pandemic stresses. Early on, Bowman said, three “anchors” to provide stability were suggested: three good meals a day, healthy sleeping patterns and a designated time with children and older adults.
But Bowman said parents must also model coping with uncertainty. For example, if things are ramping up at home, “stop and take a breath,” he said. “Tell your child that you love them and we’ll get through this somehow. Modeling, meditation, deep breathing, take a breath — you’re doing something that unites us rather than divides us.”
GETTING BACK TO NORMAL
Bowman isn’t alone in thinking that our lives will never be the same as they were before January 2020. One way things will be different going forward is the use of technology such as Zoom. In many cases it has replaced in-person meetings and family gatherings.
The question Bowman asks is, what are the best parts of the past we want to maintain, and what can we tweak over the past 20 months and put into practice?
Looking forward, he believes we’ll become more at ease with ambiguity, more conversant in dealing with an uncertain future, and our decisions may be more tentative.
“I think in an earlier time, we thought, ‘When I get older I’ll do this.’ The plan was locked in,” Bowman said. “With a pandemic, to lock in a plan can set us up for discouragement, grief and loss.”