While it's fun to receive during the holidays, it feels better to give and that's what the 16 classes of second- and third-graders did during their second annual Tiger Elementary School Holiday Food Drive, Nov. 29-Dec. 19.
According to Cassie Padrnos, third-grade teacher, the students collected 4,365 food donations, which translated into 2,768 pounds of food.
"This is our second Holiday Food Drive at Tiger Elementary and once again was a huge success," she said.
About 360 students and all staff members had an opportunity to participate. Each day during the food drive, all classroom teachers had students count the food donations in their classrooms and enter the numbers into an online bar graph that was shared with students, so they could see the daily progress.
The idea for the food drive can be traced to 2021 when Park Elementary School split and half of the staff and students moved to Tiger Elementary.
"We wanted to start some new traditions at our new school," Padrnos said. "We discussed many ideas and we decided since our community has been so good at supporting us (the schools) that we would like to, in return, serve our community. As teachers, we feel the need to teach our students that giving back can be a very rewarding feeling. With such a large number of us we could really make a difference in our community helping those most in need at this time."
The food drive was an opportunity for teachers to discuss with students that the recipients — someday could be any of them in need.
"We live in a great community and we want students to understand this," she said. "We had a great turn out and the students were so excited to see the number of items being added under the tree each day multiply quickly."
For more information, call Tiger Elementary at 320-587-1122.