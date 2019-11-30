Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Windy with a wintry mix this morning turning to all snow this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.