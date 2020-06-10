For the past several years, Hutchinson Middle School students have all had the same rite of passage in shop class.
But when schools switched to distance learning for the last part of the 2019-20 school year, it seemed like many would miss the chance to build their own bench as a capstone project to show off the skills they had learned.
“As all students go into eighth grade, we really look forward to making this bench,” said student Jolynn Hauan.
That’s why tech education teacher Rich Buchholz decided to find a way to make it happen.
He teamed up with paraprofessionals to create 70 construction kits including wood, drill bits, screws, drilling templates, guide blocks and more. A cordless drill would make the process easier at home, but a student could get by with the proper screwdriver. Parents picked up the kits from Hutchinson Middle School and brought them home to the young students to tackle.
But they didn’t go it alone. Dozens of students teamed up with siblings and parents to make the shop project a family undertaking.
“This was a fun family project that brought our family together through this COVID mess,” said Carmen Flaschenriem, whose son, Ricky Stoltenberg, teamed up with his father and sister.
Hauan said she didn’t expect she would end up building her eight-grade wood shop project in her home garage.
“I thought, ‘Well, this will be interesting,’” she said. “But as my dad and I put together my bench at home, the more thankful I was that we were even building them. It’s definitely not the way I wanted to build it, but hey, I’ve got my eighth grade bench and a story to tell with it.”
Buchholz said he was proud of the work of his students, and happy to see all of the photos they submitted.
“This project turned out to be so much more than building a bench,” he said. “The photos tell the story.”