Hutchinson students gathered Wednesday morning for See You at the Pole. About 20 Hutchinson High School students and 33 Middle Schoolers participated in the annual gathering at a flagpole for prayer, scripture-reading and hymn singing.
Students participate in See You at the Pole
Kay Johnson
