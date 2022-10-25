Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks may not be on their way to Hutchinson any time soon, but this week local talent will play characters famously portrayed by the big screen actors in Hutchinson High School’s musical “Catch Me If You Can.”

The show follows a similar story to the 2002 film, following the exploits of young conman Frank Abagnale, Jr., and FBI agent Carl Hanratty who pursues him.

