Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks may not be on their way to Hutchinson any time soon, but this week local talent will play characters famously portrayed by the big screen actors in Hutchinson High School’s musical “Catch Me If You Can.”
The show follows a similar story to the 2002 film, following the exploits of young conman Frank Abagnale, Jr., and FBI agent Carl Hanratty who pursues him.
“It was on Broadway about 10 years ago,” said director Jason Olson. “Recently it became available. It’s a big show with a big, jazzy, swing type of score. We try to do something a little bit different every year. That’s why we went in this direction.”
Seventy students are involved in the production as members of the cast, in production or in the pit orchestra. Olson said it is the largest show the school has had.
“We have a lot of new people who have never done a high school musical before,” he said. “So, getting them into the swing of what it means to learn this choreography, this big sound, it’s a challenge but it’s brought some new energy. More people being interested in the program is never a bad thing.”
Rowan Jordahl, who plays Frank, said the appeal of the character for him has been the exploits of a character based upon a real person.
“He forged about $2.5 million in checks by the age of 21, impersonated a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer while evading the FBI,” Jordahl said. “And that’s pretty much the plot of the show.”
The role gives him the opportunity to play a character who is, himself, playing various roles.
“I’d say it’s by far the biggest challenge I’ve ever had, so it’s fun to push myself,” Jordahl said.
He’s eager for audiences to see the “sheer energy” of the show.
“The music and the dancing are really amazing,” said Selma Moore, who plays Brenda Strong. “The music is jazzy, upbeat. You have the typical flow song here and there. But the upbeat dances are really fun. I hope the audience will want to get out of their seats and dance with us.”
Moore said she has enjoyed playing a character who is finding her way.
“When you’re first introduced to Brenda, she is this shy, meek kind of character, used to doing what people tell her,” she said. “But then she meets (Frank) and he shows her there is more to the world. ... It’s really nice to have the character development. I am a person who likes to do things my way for me. It’s nice to see a shy woman break out of her shell.”
This year’s musical is highly technical, with considerable effort made in the production’s lighting. Audiences can expect “crazy” colored lights, a disco ball and confetti cannons.
“We have a number of different elements,” Olson said. “Instead of the pit being down in the pit, the hole where you can’t really see them, this year they’re on stage, elevated above the cast on a platform. You’ll have the cast closest to you instead of the pit.”
The show is also a departure from past shows that have been much less modern. Shows such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Anastasia” and “Mary Poppins” take place 100 years ago or more.
“(‘Catch Me If You Can’) is set in the 1960s, so it’s a little more recent,” Olson said.
If all of this sounds interesting, performances are this week at 7 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday at the Hutchinson High School auditorium. There is also a matinee at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 online at our.show/hutchmusical, and are $15 at the door.