If you or someone you know is experiencing the loss of a loved one to suicide, help is available.
The 2B Continued suicide loss support group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at Oakland Cemetery Chapel in Hutchinson. The next meeting of the group is Thursday, Nov. 11. This group is an opportunity for adult suicide loss survivors to share and connect with others who have also experienced the loss of a loved one to suicide.
For more information call 320-583-2304, email info@2bcontinued.org, or visit 2bcontinued.org/resources.