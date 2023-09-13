Interested in learning more about suicide prevention and mental health? 2B Continued, a local nonprofit with the mission of increasing awareness of suicide prevention, mental health and wellness through advocacy, education and outreach, is hosting Care. Connect. Create.: Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Continuing Education Conference. It is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E.
This year's emcee is Paul Thomas, founder of the LIVIN Foundation. The opening keynote speaker is Mark Meier, co-founder of the Face It Foundation. His presentation is titled "Connection: The Key to Prevention." The closing keynote speaker is Jenn Bostic, singer/songwriter, who will talk about "The Sound of being Seen."