Hutchinson residents could lose power in increments no longer than one hour this summer.
The announcement from Hutchinson Utilities Commission came after a summer assessment from the Midcontinent Independent System Operation, which operates the bulk power grid across 15 states in the U.S. and Manitoba in Canada. HUC and Hutchinson are part of its regional energy market.
“In MISO’s latest summer assessment, it forecasts insufficient firm generating resources to cover the summer peak electric load for the region,” HUC said in a recent news release. “Because of the forecasted imbalance between load and firm generation resources, HUC has implemented an operating procedure in case MISO requires load serving entities like HUC to shed load in the region to maintain the integrity of the bulk power grid.”
HUC has planned scenarios which would shed 10%, 20% or 30% of its load in case it is called upon to do so by MISO.
“HUC hopes to receive a 30-minute window to notify prospective impacted customers to reduce load. However, MISO operates in real-time so a prior notice may not always be possible,” the release said.
Under a 20% shed scenario, certain businesses and residences would have their power shut down in increments no longer than an hour. A priority system has been implemented that is meant to minimize safety risks and property damage. Certain areas could lose power more than one time.
Areas that would be used in the 20% plan are named Feeders 11, 12, 15, 17 and 18. Feeders 11, 12 and 17 would be impacted in the first hour of a 20% event. Feeders 15 and 18 would be impacted in the second hour. Feeders 11, 12 and 17 would be impacted in the third hours. Feeders 15 and 18 would be impacted in the fourth hour.
Feeder 11: This is a southeast Hutchinson neighborhood just north of 3M, east of Adams Street Southeast. The area is mostly contained on the west side of the Crow River, but lots along Arch Street Southeast near the Luce Line State Trail are included.
Feeder 12: This area is primarily north of State Highway 7, east of State Highway 15 and west of Bluff Street Northeast. However, it also includes neighborhoods and businesses on both the west and east side of State Highway 15 north of North High Drive.
Feeder 15: This area runs down the center of Hutchinson south of State Highway 7, on the west side of Main Street/State Highway 15, up to Grove Street Southwest. It also includes businesses and residences/apartments near Echo Drive Southwest and the State Highway 15 service road, ending at Century Avenue on the south.
Feeder 17: The northern boundary of this area is the Crow River. The east boundary travels down Larson Street Southwest, then east along Roberts Road Southwest to Dale Street Southwest, which represents the rest of the east boundary. However, the area does reach over that line into Goebel Fixture Company. South Grade Road mostly represents the south border of this area, but a few homes south of the road just before Otter Lake are included. West of Otter Lake, 10 lots north along Ulm Avenue are included, as is a neighborhood southeast of the intersection of South Grade Road and Underwood Avenue.
Feeder 18: The south boundary of this area is the Crow River. The east Boundary is State Highway 15. The north border is North High Drive. The west border is Campbell Lake.
HUC intends to have messages ready to send to affected customers via radio, social media and the phone. Customers who do not have a current phone number listed on their utility account can call HUC’s customer service department at 320-587-4746 to have a number added. Customers on life support equipment of any kind can notify HUC’s customer service department so proper arrangements can be planned.
“HUC is cognizant of the concerns and inconveniences a load shed event will have on customers and will assist MISO in every way possible to minimize the need to load shed in HUC’s region,” the commission said.